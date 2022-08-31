FORA Capital LLC Takes $957,000 Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in NetEase by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NetEase by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTES. HSBC reduced their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Macquarie began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase Increases Dividend

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $118.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average is $92.79. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.