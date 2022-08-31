ForgeRock (FORG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE: FORG) in the last few weeks:

8/12/2022 – ForgeRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – ForgeRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – ForgeRock had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – ForgeRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – ForgeRock had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $25.00.

ForgeRock Stock Down 2.7 %

ForgeRock stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 378,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,972. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.25. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44.

Get ForgeRock Inc alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in ForgeRock by 532.5% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 141,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 119,494 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.