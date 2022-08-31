Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the July 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 340,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCPT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.