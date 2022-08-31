Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Update

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,542,300 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 1,790,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRHLF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC downgraded Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,310. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $13.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0705 dividend. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

