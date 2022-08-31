Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Frontier Investment Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Frontier Investment stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Frontier Investment has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.
Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.
Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.
