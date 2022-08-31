Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Frontier Investment stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Frontier Investment has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Investment by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 798,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

