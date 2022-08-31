Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FUTU. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. CLSA raised shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of FUTU stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.08. 153,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,856. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.24. Futu has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $209.51 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Futu will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 19.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

