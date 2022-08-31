FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.82. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$98.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

TD stock opened at C$85.50 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$77.27 and a one year high of C$109.08. The stock has a market cap of C$155.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$83.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$92.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.