FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.82. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.86 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$98.83.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Read More
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.