FY2023 EPS Estimates for Demant A/S Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Demant A/S in a research note issued on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Toomey now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Demant A/S’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Demant A/S’s FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WILYY. Cheuvreux lowered Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from 290.00 to 215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Demant A/S from 325.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

(Get Rating)

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.