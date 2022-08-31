GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $10.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

