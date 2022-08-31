Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $59,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,273,000 after buying an additional 615,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,333,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gartner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,018,000 after purchasing an additional 268,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gartner by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $270,014,000 after purchasing an additional 57,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Gartner by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 860,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,796. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

IT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $288.58. 4,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,002. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

