Gather (GTH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $228,499.00

Gather (GTH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Gather has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $228,499.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gather coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gather has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gather Coin Profile

Gather is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gather Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

