Gattaca (LON:GATC) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Rating) were down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.07 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.89). Approximately 15,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 45,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.91).

Gattaca Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £23.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98.

Gattaca Company Profile

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

