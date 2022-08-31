GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 5.2%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.49 and last traded at $27.57. Approximately 18,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,605,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Down 3.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in GDS by 207.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 109.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 836.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.