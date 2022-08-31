GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and traded as high as $40.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

GEAGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.86) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.92) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

