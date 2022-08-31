Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Up 14.2% in August

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 163,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Genasys Price Performance

GNSS traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. 71,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.86 million, a P/E ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. Genasys has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its position in Genasys by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 591,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 111,262 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,956,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

