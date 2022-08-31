Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 5,560,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Generac by 260.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Generac by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Generac by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Generac by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.86.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.68. 20,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.20. Generac has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

