Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Update

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 5,730,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 597,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James E. Davison acquired 10,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,667,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEL. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 44.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

NYSE GEL traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. 12,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.05%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

