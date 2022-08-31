Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,500 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 1,270,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Gentera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of CMPRF stock remained flat at $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Gentera has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

