Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Genting Singapore Stock Down 2.8 %

GIGNY stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. 623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660. Genting Singapore has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37.

Genting Singapore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.3208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.16%.

About Genting Singapore

Genting Singapore Limited engages in the development, management, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company primarily owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort, S.E.A. Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark, Universal Studios Singapore Theme Park, hotels, MICE venues, restaurants, SPA, and specialty retail outlets.

