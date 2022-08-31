Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.895 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Genuine Parts has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 67 consecutive years. Genuine Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $156.21 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $161.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.29 and a 200-day moving average of $135.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.