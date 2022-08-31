GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Acquired by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of GFL Environmental worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,160,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,268,000 after acquiring an additional 918,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,580,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,406 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,332,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,026,000 after acquiring an additional 273,914 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,543,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,308,000 after acquiring an additional 958,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,391,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GFL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.41. 38,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,071. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

