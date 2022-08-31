Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.56. 10,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 17,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Global X China Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X China Industrials ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X China Industrials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating) by 8,849.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,397,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381,777 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 310.53% of Global X China Industrials ETF worth $20,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Global X China Industrials ETF

Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

