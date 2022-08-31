Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Down 18.0% in August

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,200 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 961,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLOU. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,913,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,053,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6,767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 272,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 268,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. 20,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,293. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

