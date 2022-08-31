Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Shares Down 2.8%

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.41. 1,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.