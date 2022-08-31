GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.77. 29,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,627. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GFS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 28.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.