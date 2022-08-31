Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.14 Per Share

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.14) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Globalworth Real Estate Investments’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Globalworth Real Estate Investments Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Globalworth Real Estate Investments stock opened at GBX 4.45 ($0.05) on Wednesday. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 4.41 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.68 ($0.08). The stock has a market cap of £9.85 million and a P/E ratio of 21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.51.
About Globalworth Real Estate Investments
