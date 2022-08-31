Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.17

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
Gold Fields has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.
Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.20.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
