Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 39,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Gold Fields Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE GFI traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,636,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,635,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $339,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 17.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 587,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 531,126 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

GFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

