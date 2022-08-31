Goldcoin Price Down 9% Over Last Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $2,800.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00268746 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001081 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

