Golden Ocean Group Limited Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta expects that the shipping company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Ocean Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 50.93% and a return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

