Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Trading Up 0.3%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.90. 2,443,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 777,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $451.71 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

