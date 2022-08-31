Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

GDSTR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,336. Goldenstone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16.

