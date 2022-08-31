Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Up 15.6% in August

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 29,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Covalent Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.78. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

