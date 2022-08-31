GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Short Interest Down 19.3% in August

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,040,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 18,640,000 shares. Currently, 22.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth $247,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $52,276,000. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of GoodRx stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. 2,334,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,279. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. GoodRx has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $48.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.