Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVW) Short Interest Up 8.3% in August

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gores Holdings VII Stock Performance

Gores Holdings VII stock remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Wednesday. Gores Holdings VII has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gores Holdings VII by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 536,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 487,591 shares during the last quarter.

