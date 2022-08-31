governance ZIL Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.45 Million (GZIL)

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. governance ZIL has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and $11,117.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One governance ZIL coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.52 or 0.00056505 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, governance ZIL has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00459542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015604 BTC.

governance ZIL Coin Profile

governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. governance ZIL’s official website is www.zilliqa.com/staking. The official message board for governance ZIL is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb.

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL. “

