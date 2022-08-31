Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $399,380.00

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $562,764.76 and $399,380.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,135.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00132897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083529 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto.

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

