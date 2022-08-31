GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GREE Price Performance

GREE stock remained flat at $6.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. GREE has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.01.

GREE Company Profile

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

