GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GREE Price Performance
GREE stock remained flat at $6.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. GREE has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.01.
GREE Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GREE (GREZF)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.