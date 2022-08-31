Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.90-8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.62. Greif also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.90-$8.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

GEF stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.05. The company had a trading volume of 412,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. Greif has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greif will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.19%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $228,751.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,313,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,017,284.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,581 shares of company stock worth $3,620,288. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Greif by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greif by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Greif by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Greif by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

