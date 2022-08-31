Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.90-$8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GEF traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greif will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $227,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,307,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,600,473.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $227,943.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,307,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,600,473.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,288. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Greif by 326.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Greif during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Greif by 193.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 19.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Greif by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

