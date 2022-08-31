Grin (GRIN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $71,966.00

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Grin has a total market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $71,966.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,038.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.73 or 0.07733826 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00028083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00161064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00267703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.58 or 0.00746490 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.40 or 0.00575903 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001088 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

