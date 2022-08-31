Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gritstone bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Gritstone bio by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 29,147 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Gritstone bio by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 269,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 96,169 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gritstone bio by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gritstone bio Price Performance

GRTS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,599. Gritstone bio has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 634.23% and a negative return on equity of 59.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gritstone bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Gritstone bio from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

