Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Short Interest Update

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In related news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $94,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $94,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $431,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,622.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,822 shares of company stock worth $22,430,068 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 328,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 56,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 0.4 %

GO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.