GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Short Interest Update

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 6,060,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 828.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 48.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRWG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,089. The company has a market cap of $288.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $32.97.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.77 million. Research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

