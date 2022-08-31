Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGFGet Rating) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Gruma Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GPAGF opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Gruma has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

About Gruma

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

