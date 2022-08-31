Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:GPAGF opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Gruma has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.
