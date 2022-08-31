GSK (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GSK. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,787.50.

Shares of GSK opened at $32.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,929 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,666 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 184,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 1,058.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,790 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

