Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Up 6.4%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.33 and last traded at $51.33. 1,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 911,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GH. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global cut shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Trading Up 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The firm had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Guardant Health by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.