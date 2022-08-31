Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW) Short Interest Up 14.3% in August

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Guardforce AI Price Performance

GFAIW stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,115. Guardforce AI has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13.

