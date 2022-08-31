Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. Guess’ also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.55 EPS.

GES stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.59. 2,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,091. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.89. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is 45.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GES shares. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Guess’ by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Guess’ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Guess’ during the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Guess’ by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

