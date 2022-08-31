Gulden Market Cap Hits $1.25 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $499.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00028918 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00275722 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001114 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002445 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.